Rupee-dirham trade deals may start slow

“The RBI governor had a meeting with his counterpart recently… the UAE has shown the intent to go ahead with the rupee-dirham trade. They want to do it… But we need to see how much they will agree. We may start with 20-25% trade in local currency and then scale it up. The two parties should not lose money in case currency depreciates, so a mechanism will have to be devised," said an Indian government official.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}