Rupee's fall extends as currency hits new record low; all focus now on RBI intervention2 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2022, 10:12 AM IST
- The rupee has lost over 7% of its value in 2022
The rupee continued to weaken and fell 1 paisa to an all-time low of 80.06 on Thursday, tracking losses in most other Asian peers but traders expect dollar-selling intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to limit losses. The rupee, that has been hitting fresh lows since the past few sessions, declined to the low level of 80 for the first time on Tuesday. The rupee has lost over 7% of its value in 2022 (YTD).