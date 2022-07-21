"It is a clear sign that global investors are choosing the safety of US markets over the recession risks of the EU. The impending threat of Russia cutting off gas supplies in winter coupled with the slow intervention by the ECB to control inflation, means that the recession in the EU looks imminent. Hence investors are selling Euros and buying dollars. As an Indian investor, one would be well advised to dollarize their investments as even rupee is expected to decline further this year," said Asheesh Chanda, Founder & CEO, Kristal.AI.