Rural areas to get 600 million LED bulbs at 10 apiece without govt subsidy

EESL, that is presently running the world’s largest domestic lighting programme, is in the process of registering the Gram UJALA scheme under the United Nations’ Clean Development Mechanism (CDM), that will enable it to claim carbon credits. The government’s UJALA scheme had cut LED bulb prices to ₹70 apiece from around ₹310 in 2014. Under the new scheme, the revenue earned from carbon credits will contribute ₹60 per LED bulb piece, with the balance ₹10 to be paid by the rural consumer.