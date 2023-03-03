Rural consumption stays sluggish; weather poses risk to recovery
Gross domestic product (GDP) estimates show that private final consumption expenditure, the biggest growth driver, rebounded by 11.2% in FY22 on an inflation adjusted basis from an over 5% contraction in the year before and is set to further grow by over 7% this fiscal as per the second advance estimate.
New Delhi: While India staged a double-digit rebound in household consumption in FY22 which is set to expand at over 7% this fiscal, experts point out that India’s consumption story has a weakness — rural folk tightening their belt in the face of inflation.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×