Normal rains to lift rural demand for FMCG firms3 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 11:51 PM IST
Rural consumption declined for the sixth consecutive quarter in the December quarter, while urban markets showed positive momentum, according to data by market researcher NielsenIQ
New Delhi: If monsoon rains turn out as predicted and raw material prices continue to cool, rural demand for fast-moving consumer goods could recover in the next three to six months, companies and industry experts said.
