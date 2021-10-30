The central government is aiming to ensure that women associated with self-help groups (SHGs) are soon able to earn at least ₹1 lakh per year, said the rural development ministry in a statement on Saturday.

“To bring a sharper focus on moving women to the higher economic order, the government has launched an initiative on creating Lakhpati SHG women, to enable rural SHG women to earn at least Rs1 lakh per annum," the ministry said.

“For the realization of this ambitious goal, the ministry has envisioned livelihood support to 25 million rural SHG women in the next two years," it added.

The ministry said that the National Rural Livelihood Mission works on a saturation approach. As of date, 6,768 blocks have been covered under the programme with mobilizing 7.7 crore women into 70 lakh SHGs.

Under the mission, poor women from different cross-sections of class and caste form into SHGs and their federations, providing financial, economic and social development services to their members for enhancing their income and quality of life.

The SHGs are being credited to the tune of almost 80 thousand crore rupees annually.

“Over the years this money borrowed by SHGs through bank capitalization support is now being used for creating diversified livelihood opportunities," it said.

“The figure of ₹1 lakh is both aspirational and inspirational for rural SHG women," it added.

The ministry said that a detailed advisory has been issued to the state governments in this regard based on various models of women SHGs existing across the country.

Further, it also held a stakeholders consultation workshop with the states, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the transformation Rural India Foundation for further discussion on this subject.

“In the consultation, the importance of well-planned interventions to diversify livelihood activities at the household level, ranging from agriculture and allied, livestock, NTFP (Non-timber Forest Products) and other interventions through convergence were emphasized," said the rural ministry.

“The importance of strengthening SHG, VO (Village Organization) and CLFs (Cluster Level Federations) to anchor these kinds of interventions was also highlighted and stressed upon," it added.

It was noted that the dedicated community cadres of SHG members trained in different fields would be instrumental in realizing their goal.

The role of civil society organizations, KVKs (Krishi Vigyan Kendras) and other private market players is also critical. States were advised to encourage and forge these partnerships.

