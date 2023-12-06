Rural fintech firm Navadhan raises $5 mn from Prime Venture Partners, others
The new funds will be used to enhance the company’s AceN tech platform, which connects small, rural businesses with NBFCs and banks, and scale up its distribution and service delivery model, the startup said.
Rural fintech firm Navadhan has raised $5 million (about ₹40 crore) in a pre-Series A round led by Prime Venture Partners. Existing investors Gemba Capital and Varanium NexGen Fintech Fund also participated.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message