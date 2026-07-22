Only 28% rural households saw incomes rise over a year: Nabard survey

New Delhi: Rural households are seeing their weakest income momentum since the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) began tracking rural economic conditions nearly two years ago, while their reliance on informal credit is on the rise, pointing to emerging financial stress.

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According to the state-run lender's latest Rural Economic Conditions and Sentiments Survey (Round 12, July 2026), only 27.7% of rural households reported a rise in income from the year-ago level, marking the lowest reading since the survey began. The bi-monthly survey also showed that the incomes of 52.6% households remained unchanged over the year, the bracket's highest ever share recorded, while 19.8% reported a decline.

The latest edition of the survey, first launched in September 2024, shows that the share of rural households reporting an increase in income has steadily declined since the November 2025 round, suggesting a loss of earnings momentum.

The farm-focused lender's findings, published on its website, are based on a multi-stage survey of 20,000 rural households across 29 states and Union Territories.

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The weakness in rural incomes comes amid rising inflationary pressures. India's retail inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, rose to 4.38% in June, a 17-month high.

The weakening momentum in the rural sector, which is largely agriculture-dependent, coincides with delayed and deficient monsoon rains amid the threat from the El Nino weather phenomenon.

India's monsoon rainfall remains well below normal, flagging worries over sowing and harvest of kharif crops. Since the start of the season on 1 June to 15 July, India received 23% below normal rainfall, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. The sowing of kharif crops, largely dependent on south-west monsoon rains, is so far down 6% from a year ago.

Consumption holds, just about Amid the flagging income trends is India's rural consumption story. Though still robust, the Nabard report shows some tempering in growth. The proportion of respondents reporting higher consumption expenditure fell to 74.1%, only the second instance since the survey began that the figure has slipped below 75%. It was 77.2% in the previous survey round of May 2026 and 76.6% a year ago in July 2025.

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However, the broad trend shows resilience in the segment as household consumption expenditure continued to account for a substantial share of monthly income, with around two-thirds of the amount devoted towards it.

Formal lenders skipped The weakening income trend was accompanied by a greater dependence on informal borrowings, or loans taken from friends, relatives or money-lenders.

The proportion of households depending exclusively on formal sources of credit, including banks, non-bank and microfinance lenders, moderated to 51% in July 2026 from a peak of 58.3% in November 2025. In contrast, households relying exclusively on informal sources of credit increased to 23.6%, the highest level recorded across all survey rounds.

Among households dependent solely on informal finance, borrowing from friends and relatives remained the most common source. About 16.2% respondents borrowed only from friends and relatives, compared with 6% relying exclusively on moneylenders, while 1.4% tapping both.

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Early distress signals Economists say the survey points to an emerging weakness in India's rural economy and to a divergence between rural and urban income trends, and highlight the need to strengthen employment opportunities outside of agriculture in rural India.

"Two things stand out from these findings. First, urban India is different from rural India, where income levels are lower and not growing. The issue is in creating remunerative jobs in rural areas. Agriculture alone cannot absorb the workforce, while labour employed in other sectors is not witnessing a meaningful increase in income," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.

The numbers are telling. Nearly 46% of the country’s workforce is dependent on agriculture, while agriculture and its allied sectors account for just about 16% of India’s gross domestic product.

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On rising informal borrowings, Sabnavis cited convenience as a key factor. “Dependence on informal sources of credit is largely due to ease of access. While financial ignorance may still play a role, Jan Dhan has ensured banking access for most households," he said. "However, formal lending processes, including credit assessment and documentation, can still be daunting, prompting many borrowers to prefer family members or moneylenders.”

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Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global Financial Services, said that Nabard's survey should be viewed as an early warning rather than conclusive evidence of a broad-based rural slowdown.

“The survey suggests rural income growth has lost momentum, even as consumption remains relatively resilient. The increasing reliance on informal credit is noteworthy, as it may indicate emerging liquidity pressures or constraints in access to formal finance,” Arora said. "However, we would treat this as an early signal rather than definitive evidence of a broad rural slowdown, and would look for confirmation from wages, employment and consumption indicators over the coming months."

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Queries on the rural trends emailed to Nabard and the finance ministry on Monday remained unanswered until press time.

About the Author Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Min...Read More ✕ Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.



He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.



An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.



Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.