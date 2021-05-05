Rural India erases gains with loss of 2.8 million jobs in Apr

Economists said the development will have an adverse impact on rural consumption and economic revival, and push the middle-class into poverty. “The magnitude of the problem in rural India is huge, but policy response to it has been very low. We are still struggling with oxygen and critical care breakdown in urban India. The salaried job loss in rural India will have a cascading impact on several sectors," said Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist of Indian Ratings and Research, a Fitch Group company.