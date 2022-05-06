Rural India has 20% more internet users than urban areas: Nielsen

“Availability of budget smartphones and affordable mobile data along with the Indian government’s efforts to strengthen the existing digital infrastructure through compelling initiatives such as Digital India and powered by one of the cheapest data prices in the world enabled by telecom companies, have led to enhanced and faster levels of internet adoption across the country", Dolly Jha, managing director, Nielsen India said in a statement adding that the study showcases a strong upsurge in the number of female active internet users across rural India, this coupled with rural India’s willingness to adopt technology at a faster pace.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}