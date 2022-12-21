Rural India’s concerns require Budget focus

However, prices of key kharif crops have not risen in tandem with cultivation costs. Prices of key foodgrain have gone up by 5.8% year-on-year this kharif harvest season, while inflation has stayed above 6% across for most parts of the year, thereby clouding farm profitability. “Any fall in prices on the arrival of the new produce will lead to lesser realizations for farmers," the report said. “Considering the fall in crop prices and the higher cultivation cost, farm profitability for key Kharif crops will be muted."

