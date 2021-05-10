Subscribe
Home >News >India >MNREGS registrations spike, underscoring rural distress

MNREGS registrations spike, underscoring rural distress

PTI Photo
2 min read . 06:12 AM IST Jagadish Shettigar,Pooja Misra

  • The number of people registering for jobs under MGNREGS has increased to 40 million in April from 36 million in March 2021. This rise in demand for rural jobs can be attributed to the second wave of covid-19, which has hit India badly and resulted in reverse migration

What are scheme’s major objectives?

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005, guarantees 100 days of employment in a fiscal to adults in rural households willing to undertake unskilled labour. This is based on the principles of the Keynesian theory that during a downturn, governments can help generate employment and push demand by putting money in people’s hands. The scheme, which aims to generate employment and build infrastructure, ensures that productive economic activities are undertaken. Over the years, governments have interwoven the scheme with technology and increased it’s efficiency.

