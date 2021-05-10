MNREGS registrations spike, underscoring rural distress

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
2 min read.06:12 AM ISTJagadish Shettigar,Pooja Misra
The number of people registering for jobs under MGNREGS has increased to 40 million in April from 36 million in March 2021. This rise in demand for rural jobs can be attributed to the second wave of covid-19, which has hit India badly and resulted in reverse migration
What are scheme’s major objectives?
The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005, guarantees 100 days of employment in a fiscal to adults in rural households willing to undertake unskilled labour. This is based on the principles of the Keynesian theory that during a downturn, governments can help generate employment and push demand by putting money in people’s hands. The scheme, which aims to generate employment and build infrastructure, ensures that productive economic activities are undertaken. Over the years, governments have interwoven the scheme with technology and increased it’s efficiency.