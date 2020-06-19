NEW DELHI : The government aims to train and place around 300,000 migrant workers in villages and small towns so that they don’t have to travel to cities every year in search of work. The move will also formalize their informal work.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially unveil the massive rural job scheme targeting around 6.5 million migrants who have returned home during the lockdown. The scheme was put in place to contain the spread of coronavirus and offer every returnee four months of informal work.

The government, working with 116 district administrations, has also chalked out a plan to offer formal employment to a segment of these workers. “We have asked 116 district administrations to explore placement of migrants as apprentices in rural industries. This is to mitigate the situation that has arisen as a result of massive reverse migration," said a government official who did not want to be named.

The administrations will explore the feasibility of placing apprentices in both manufacturing and services sectors.

About 150,000 migrants are to be offered short-term skills training and another 150,000 are to be certified for their existing expertise through the recognition of prior learning programmes, according to an official communication, a copy of which has been seen by Mint.

“Covid has caused unprecedented social and economic disruption, leading to large-scale reverse migration, which is likely to cause a lot of stress on the local economy," said the letter by the ministry of skill development to district administrations.

District administrations have been asked to identify jobs depending on the demand of local industries and “survey the eligible enterprises for apprenticeship at the district level".

The rural job scheme to be implemented from Saturday is set to offer informal work for 125 days, while the initiative of placing migrants as apprentices in rural industries will help create formal work for 300,000 people. In an apprenticeship engagement, an industry can keep an apprentice for three years and pay a stipend that is at par with the minimum wage for semi-skilled workers, which varies across states and sectors.

“This has two benefits—longer job engagement in a formal set-up of migrants and hands-on training on a shop floor and a possible reduction in employee cost as apprentices get paid less than permanent employees," said a person familiar with the development.

The Centre is expected to reimburse a portion of the salary paid to an apprentice via the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana and the Apprenticeship Scheme.

