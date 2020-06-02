NEW DELHI : India’s rural job loss rate has shown the highest improvement over the past two months, underscoring the impact of the easing of coronavirus-induced curbs across most parts of the country.

Rural unemployment rate dropped to 17.92% in the week ended 31 May from 25.09% in the previous week, showed data issued on Monday by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). This also marked the biggest improvement in percentage terms in the rural job loss rate in nine weeks, according to CMIE.

Labour economists attributed the recovery to the unlocking of the rural economy and the results of better fund allocation for the rural jobs scheme.

The latest data has improved the national unemployment rate to a two-month low in the same period. The overall unemployment rate in India was 20.19% in the week ended 31 May, improving from 24.34% a week earlier. This is also the lowest rate of national unemployment rate after 22 March when it clocked 8.41%.

“Drop in rural unemployment is a huge breather for all as it caters to a large share of the labour market. This is because the unlocking of rural economy is now almost universal despite threat to a spike in the covid-19 cases. This also shows willingness of people to get back to work – offices, markets, shops and restart of the agricultural supply chain," said K.R. Shyam Sundar, a labour economist and professor at XLRI, Jamshedpur.

He, however, said that while a gradual fall in the unemployment rate is a net positive and is likely to continue to improve, the threat of a surge in coronavirus infection is high, which will play a role in the recovery of the labour market. He said the high rate of coronavirus infection is showing its impact in bigger cities, referring to the comparatively higher infection rate and death toll in the metros than in smaller towns and cities.

Contrary to the improvement in rural areas, India’s urban unemployment rate climbed to 25.14% in the week ended 31 May from 22.72% in the previous week.

Experts said this is because most Indian cities are continuing to struggle with the coronavirus crisis and some, such as Delhi and Mumbai, are witnessing sharp increases in infection rates on a regular basis. They, however, expected the urban employment scenario to start showing improvement from June with the opening up of trade and IT, although it may happen with limited capacities.

“The improvement in rural unemployment rate is a guard against high urban unemployment rate. A betterment in job scenario in rural areas due to several factors, including better fund allocation for national rural employment guarantee scheme means migrants who have gone back may not return immediately, easing pressure on urban centres for jobs. The even distribution of workforce is good at a crisis time," Shyam Sundar said.

Arup Mitra, a professor of economics at Institute of Economic Growth in New Delhi said however the “rural unemployment rate will go down gradually, but that does not mean all workers who are saying they are employed now are actually in gainful work."

“The push factors of income loss and job loss in urban centres have caused reverse migration, and unless we take care of the job environment more constructively via promotion on rural industries, things won’t change much," he said.

India has so far seen more than 191,000 positive cases of coronavirus with nearly 5,400 fatalities.

