Rural unemployment inches up, urban joblessness cooling slowly

Economists and experts believe that the labour market will see a tougher challenge over the next couple of months both in the rural areas and urban pockets. In rural India sowing season is nearing an end, monsoon will pick up in parts of India and along with natural calamities like floods will restrict activities both in agriculture sector and partially limit low end self-employment avenues. In urban areas, which is even seeking patches of lockdown due to covid-19, the slow recovery of businesses, will limit a faster recovery that the country saw in June.