Rural unemployment rate climbed in Oct as MGNREGA job creation slowed

New Delhi: Despite the harvest season kicking in, India’s rural unemployment rate climbed more than 100 basis points in October compared to the previous month as rural India saw a significant fall in person-days creation in the month as against September by the national rural job guarantee scheme.

According to fresh monthly data from Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, rural unemployment climbed to 6.9% in October as against 5.86% in September. Similarly, the overall national unemployment rate in October was 6.98% as against 6.67% in the previous month.

But urban unemployment went down from 8.45% in September to 7.15% in October as economic activities, including industrial activities, picked up in the month.

But the weekly unemployment rate, which was also published on Monday, showed that both rural and urban, and national unemployment rates have climbed up in the week ended 1 November against the week ended 25 October.

The CMIE data showed that while national joblessness climbed to 7.15% in the week ended 1 November as against 6.86% in the previous week, the rural unemployment jumped to 7.17% in the same period. And this is more than the October monthly joblessness rate which was below 7% as mentioned above. The weekly urban unemployment touched 7.1% in the week ended 1 Nov as against 6.79% in the previous week.

“The harvest season has started and it will absorb some in the labour market. But harvest season may not have picked up pace in several parts of the country, and surplus labour may be contributing to this trend. Second, lack of decent jobs and skills mismatch among available work and surplus workers in the current environment in rural markets must be impacting the labour participation rate," said Arup Mitra, a professor of economics at the Institute of Economic Growth in New Delhi.

“Along with continued stress in tourism, hospitality, and retail sectors, the low person days creation by the rural employment guarantee scheme must have behind the fall. After initial spurt in the rural job creation through MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act), it seems to have subdued now," argued K.R. Shyam Sundar, a labour economist and professor at XLRI, Jamshedpur.

True to what economists said, government data showed that while MGNREGA created some 265 million person days of work in September, it was 173 million in October, which is a fall of more than 30% drop month-on-month. To be sure, the official data showed that October person-days creation was higher than what it was estimated before previously.

India has been facing a huge jobs challenge and post covid-19, the situation exacerbated as businesses were hit hard and the overall economy plummeted. “Things will gradually look better from now on as urban and industrial activities are picking up. The construction activities have picked up, the IT sector has done very well, the urban markets are opening up and the festive season demand will contribute to improve job scenario in urban India. But one thing for sure, decent jobs are still far away," said Sundar.

“The recovery was smart in May and spectacular in June. It continued well into July. Then, it stalled in August and September… October shows signs of continued stress," CMIE said in post on its website dated 19 Oct.





