Rural unemployment rate climbed in Oct as MGNREGA job creation slowed

India has been facing a huge jobs challenge and post covid-19, the situation exacerbated as businesses were hit hard and the overall economy plummeted. “Things will gradually look better from now on as urban and industrial activities are picking up. The construction activities have picked up, the IT sector has done very well, the urban markets are opening up and the festive season demand will contribute to improve job scenario in urban India. But one thing for sure, decent jobs are still far away," said Sundar.