Rural unemployment rate rises for second week, urban job loss remains high

Mitra said along with the reduced demand in the field, rural India is observing a high growth in covid-19 infections. “Look at West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, parts of Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and many other states…you get two trends growth in coronavirus infections and lockdown in parts. This has a direct bearing on self-employment avenues in rural India. I see this to be trend at least in the near future and influence the employment environment there," he said, adding the rural job absorption in recent months “were not decent jobs but distressed employment in informal sector".