Rural users prefer 'personal interactions' to trust fintech services, says PayNearby CEO
India's rural and semi-urban areas have an 87% fintech adoption rate but remain underpenetrated due to a lack of familiarity with digital technology. PayNearby CEO highlights the importance of data analytics and trust in filling the gaps.
