"The COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Gamaleya centre will be registered on August 12. At the moment, the last, third, stage is underway. The trials are extremely important. We have to understand that the vaccine must be safe. Medical professionals and senior citizens will be the first to get vaccinated," Gridnev told reporters, according to reports. After the registration, the vaccine will be reportedly tested on about 1,600 people to ensure its safety and effectiveness.