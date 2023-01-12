In the next decade, Russia is likely to either become a failed state or break up, the shocking revelations came during the Atlantic Council survey that maps what the world will look like in 2033. Apart from that, many respondents also felt that there is high chance that Pakistan might also collapse in the next 10 years.

As per the survey, nearly half (46%) of respondents pointed to a potential Russian collapse by 2033 suggesting that the war against Ukraine could precipitate hugely consequential upheaval in a great power with the largest nuclear weapons arsenal on the planet.

About 21% said Russia is likely to become a failed state within the next ten years, which is more than twice the percentage for the next most common choice, Afghanistan.

Meanwhile,40% felt that Russia will break up internally by 2033 because of revolution, civil war, political disintegration, or some other reason.

14% of respondents believe that Russia is likely to use a nuclear weapon within the next ten years. Among those expecting the country to experience both state failure and a breakup in the coming decade, a sobering 22% believe that use of nuclear weapons will be part of that history ten years hence.

Some, though, see hope. About 10% think that it is the most likely of any currently autocratic country to become democratic by the end of this period.

Apart from that, 8% said that the United States is likely to break up internally for reasons including but not limited to revolution, civil war, or political disintegration. About 6% felt that China will meet a similar fate and 1% predicted the same for India.

On the other hand, 10% felt that Afghanisthan is most likely to become a failed state within the next ten years; 8% predicted the same for Pakistan and 7% felt that the US is likely to see a similar fate.