Russia approves clinical trials for Chinese covid-19 vaccine Ad5-Ncov: Report

Russia approves clinical trials for Chinese covid-19 vaccine Ad5-Ncov: Report1 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2020, 02:18 PM IST
The vaccine candidate is co-developed by CanSino Biologics and a Chinese military-backed research unit
RUSSIA : Russia has granted approval for clinical trials to be held for the Chinese covid-19 vaccine Ad5-Ncov involving 8,000 volunteers, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday.
Ad5-nCoV is a vaccine candidate co-developed by CanSino Biologics and a Chinese military-backed research unit.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
