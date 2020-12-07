OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Russia approves clinical trials for Chinese covid-19 vaccine Ad5-Ncov: Report
Vials labelled covid-19 vaccine are placed on dry ice i (REUTERS)
Vials labelled covid-19 vaccine are placed on dry ice i (REUTERS)

Russia approves clinical trials for Chinese covid-19 vaccine Ad5-Ncov: Report

1 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2020, 02:18 PM IST Tom Balmforth , Reuters

The vaccine candidate is co-developed by CanSino Biologics and a Chinese military-backed research unit

RUSSIA : Russia has granted approval for clinical trials to be held for the Chinese covid-19 vaccine Ad5-Ncov involving 8,000 volunteers, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday.

Ad5-nCoV is a vaccine candidate co-developed by CanSino Biologics and a Chinese military-backed research unit.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout