Russia attacks Ukraine: India has cancelled special flights to Kyiv after Ukraine shut airspace today, though the Indian embassy in the country had issued helpline numbers, the Hindustan Times reported. An Air India plane, had, however, taken off for Ukraine on Thursday morning to bring back Indians from the eastern European nation, which is now facing a Russian offensive.

The Indian government's decision comes hours after Ukraine earlier today said that it had closed its airspace to civilian flights because of a "high risk" to safety. Europe's aviation regulator also warned about the hazards of “flying in bordering areas of Russia and Belarus" because of military activities.

Ukraine State Air Traffic Services Enterprise said on its website that the country's airspace was closed to civilian flights starting at 00:45 GMT on Thursday and that air traffic services had been suspended.

Last week, India had removed restrictions on the number of flights between India and Ukraine as well as the availability of seats on them under an air bubble agreement.

242 brought back home from Ukraine

A special Air India flight was on Tuesday deployed to bring back Indian nationals from Ukraine amid escalating tension along the border of the eastern European nation and Russia. The flight with 242 passengers on board landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport(IGIA) in New Delhi late at night, an official from the Tata-owned airline said.

India mulls alternative routes

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) held a series of high-level meetings to put into operation alternative contingency plans as the Ukrainian airspace closed, amid a war-like situation after the Vladimir Putin-led Russian government announced war on pro-Russian separatist east Ukrainian areas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced the military operation on east Ukrainian areas despite severe opposition from NATO and other western superpowers, namely US and Britain. In the face of conflict, Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights in view of high risk to safety.

