Amid Russian aggression against Ukraine, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has said the state government will bear all travel expenses for the safe return of around 5,000 students and Tamil diaspora people. They are stuck in the war-hit country as of now. As per the CM office, till 10 am today, as many as 916 persons stranded in Ukraine have approached the Tamil Nadu government for their safe return to the country.

“Tamils in Ukraine who need help can contact Jacintha Lazarus IAS, State Nodal Officer facilitating the evacuation of stranded Tamils in Ukraine (Contact Nos 9445869848, 9600023645, 9940256444 and 044-28515288)," the CM office said. Those who wish to contact their friends and family in Ukraine can seek help from the Ukraine emergency help centre at Tamil Nadu Podhigai Illam, New Delhi

Contact details are:

WhatsApp No 92895 16716

Email ID: ukrainetamils@gmail.com

State emergency toll-free no.: 1070

Stalin on Thursday had requested the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar that India must intervene immediately to evacuate thousands of students from Tamil Nadu who are stranded in Ukraine and to nominate a nodal officer for better coordination with the government of Tamil Nadu.

In the light of the serious conflict between Russia and Ukraine, I've requested Hon'ble @DrSJaishankar to intervene immediately to evacuate thousands of students from Tamil Nadu who are stranded in Ukraine and to nominate a nodal officer for better coordination with Govt of TN. pic.twitter.com/oIeB51cXSZ — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 24, 2022

India to arrange evacuation of its nationals

India will arrange evacuation flights for Indian nationals stuck in Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia. The cost of evacuation will be borne by the government, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday assured all Indian citizens, including students, in Ukraine and their family members that the government will take all possible steps to bring them back safe and sound.

He said there were around 20,000 Indians in Ukraine and of them, nearly 4,000 have returned to India in the last few days.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.