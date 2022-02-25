Amid Russian aggression against Ukraine, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has said the state government will bear all travel expenses for the safe return of around 5,000 students and Tamil diaspora people. They are stuck in the war-hit country as of now. As per the CM office, till 10 am today, as many as 916 persons stranded in Ukraine have approached the Tamil Nadu government for their safe return to the country.

