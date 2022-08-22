OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terror attack against an Indian elite
Listen to this article

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday said that its officers had detained a suicide bomber, a member of the Islamic State terrorist group, who was plotting a terrorist attack against one of India's leadership elite,  news agency Sputnik reported. The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a suicide bomber in Turkey, the statement added .

"Russia's FSB identified and detained a member of the Islamic State international terrorist organization banned in Russia, a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India," the authority said in a statement.

Islamic State and all its manifestations have been notified as Terrorist Organization and included in the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by the Central Government.

According to Home Ministry, IS is using various internet-based social media platforms to propagate its ideology. Cyberspace is being closely watched in this regard by the agencies concerned and action is taken as per law. 

Meanwhile, on Sunday the Jammu & Kashmir police averted a major terror incident by recovering an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing about 10-12 kilograms in the Pulwama district.

The IED was recovered by security forces in the Beihgund area of Tral in the south Kashmir district.

In June this year, a similar incident was reported.

A major tragedy was averted after security forces recovered a 15 kg IED in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir and arrested two terrorist associates involved in the terror crime.

In this connection, the joint team also arrested two terrorist associates identified as Mohammad Younis Mir son of Parvaiz Ahmad Mir, and Jan Mohammad Ganie son of Ghulam Nabi Ganie, both residents of the village Armullah Pulwama.

(This story is still developing and more information is awaited)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout