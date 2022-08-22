Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terror attack against an Indian elite2 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 01:47 PM IST
- The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a suicide bomber in Turkey
Listen to this article
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday said that its officers had detained a suicide bomber, a member of the Islamic State terrorist group, who was plotting a terrorist attack against one of India's leadership elite, news agency Sputnik reported. The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a suicide bomber in Turkey, the statement added .