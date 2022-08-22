The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday said that its officers had detained a suicide bomber, a member of the Islamic State terrorist group, who was plotting a terrorist attack against one of India's leadership elite, news agency Sputnik reported. The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a suicide bomber in Turkey, the statement added .

"Russia's FSB identified and detained a member of the Islamic State international terrorist organization banned in Russia, a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India," the authority said in a statement.

Islamic State and all its manifestations have been notified as Terrorist Organization and included in the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by the Central Government.

According to Home Ministry, IS is using various internet-based social media platforms to propagate its ideology. Cyberspace is being closely watched in this regard by the agencies concerned and action is taken as per law.

Meanwhile, on Sunday the Jammu & Kashmir police averted a major terror incident by recovering an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing about 10-12 kilograms in the Pulwama district.

The IED was recovered by security forces in the Beihgund area of Tral in the south Kashmir district.

In June this year, a similar incident was reported.

A major tragedy was averted after security forces recovered a 15 kg IED in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir and arrested two terrorist associates involved in the terror crime.

In this connection, the joint team also arrested two terrorist associates identified as Mohammad Younis Mir son of Parvaiz Ahmad Mir, and Jan Mohammad Ganie son of Ghulam Nabi Ganie, both residents of the village Armullah Pulwama.

(This story is still developing and more information is awaited)