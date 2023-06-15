Russia remains top oil source for India in Apr3 min read 15 Jun 2023, 10:45 PM IST
Imports from Russia during the month was a fourfold rise from year ago
NEW DELHI: Russia maintained its position as the leading supplier of crude oil to India in April, with imports from conventional West Asian sources witnessing a decline. Official data showed that India’s imports from Russia was valued at $3.97 billion in April, or a four-fold increase over the $866.40 million a year ago. In terms of volumes, 7.94 million tonnes of crude oil was sourced from Russia in April, or more than seven times the 1.11 million tonnes in the year earlier.
