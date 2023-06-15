NEW DELHI: Russia maintained its position as the leading supplier of crude oil to India in April, with imports from conventional West Asian sources witnessing a decline. Official data showed that India’s imports from Russia was valued at $3.97 billion in April, or a four-fold increase over the $866.40 million a year ago. In terms of volumes, 7.94 million tonnes of crude oil was sourced from Russia in April, or more than seven times the 1.11 million tonnes in the year earlier.

Supplies from Iraq, one of the top traditional suppliers of oil to India fell 32.29% from a year ago to $3.60 billion. Likewise, imports from Saudi Arabia fell 10.34% to $2.34 billion and supplies from the UAE dipped 70% to 500.47 million from $1.73 billion in April 2022. Supplies from the US also halved to $410.82 million from $1.05 billion, according to data from the Union ministry of commerce and industry.

Russian oil, which constituted only 2% of India’s oil imports in FY22 emerged as a major energy source in the last fiscal following western sanctions on Russia. Currently Russian oil constitutes around one-third of Indian oil imports.

The rise in imports from Russia in April continued despite a 10% fall in overall oil import bill at $12.10 billion, against $13.43 billion in the year-ago period.

India started buying more oil from Russia last year at discounted rates amid sanctions by the West, in the wake of the war with Ukraine. The momentum has continued with the price cap of $60 per barrel imposed by the US and G7 countries coming into effect in December 2022, experts said.

In FY23, Russia was the topmost supplier to India with 50.84 million tonnes of crude supplies. However, due to the $60- per-barrel price cap, Russia was pipped by Iraq on the value of imports. Russia came in second at $31.02 billion, while Iraq supplied 50.31 million tonnes of oil for $33.37 billion. India and China have been among the leading buyers of Russian crude oil amid the standoff with Ukraine.

According to IEA’s medium‑term outlook, ‘Oil 2023’, released by the International Energy Agency on Wednesday, India and China accounted for nearly 80% of Russia’s crude oil exports in May.

“Heavily discounted Russian crude oil has found new buyers primarily in Asia. India increased purchases from almost nothing to close to 2 mb/d (million barrels per day), while China has raised liftings by 500 kb/d (kilo barrels per day) to 2.2 mb/d. In May, India and China accounted for almost 80% of Russian crude oil exports,“ IEA added.

Imports met approximately 85% of India’s energy requirement and imports are likely continue in years ahead as IEA anticipates that India is set to overtake China in terms of global annual oil demand growth in 2027 with its growing population and projected economic growth rate.

“Further propelled by trends such as urbanization, industrialization, and the emergence of a wealthier middle-class keen for mobility and tourism, Indian oil demand will grow by more than 1 mb/d between 2022 and 2028. Gasoil, the main fuel by far, will see its share of the product mix climb from 32% to 35% over the forecast period,“ the IEA report said.