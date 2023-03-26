Russia falls short of delivering arms to India amid Ukraine war, informs IAF2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 03:55 PM IST
Moscow is India's largest source of defense supply, and Delhi has been worried that this would be affected owing to the war with Ukraine that has been going on since February 2022.
Indian Air Force (IAF) official told the Indian parliamentary committee that Russia had been unable to honour commitments in delivering vital defense supplies owing to the ongoing war with Ukraine, according to a report on CNN.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×