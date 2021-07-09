NEW DELHI: Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday said India and Russia could work out an agreement to allow people, vaccinated against covid-19, to travel between the two countries that could form the template to be adopted globally.

Ways to ensure how their people were not hindered by measures like compulsory quarantine, once travel embargos are lifted across the world, was one of the issues the two countries discussed on Friday at a meeting in Moscow between Russian and Indian foreign ministers.

Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar said that India “believed that the basis for international travel should be testing, that if people who are tested before travel and tested on arrival, it is a good enough basis for travel. But some countries have now introduced the issue of vaccination. So we will have to reach some understanding."

The comments come against the backdrop of Europe supporting certificates of vaccination as mandatory for international travel. European and other countries have also indicated that only those people inoculated by vaccines that are recognized by their drug regulators will be exempt from measures like compulsory quarantine. European authorities have said that they only recognise some vaccines developed by the US and one developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca.

Both India and Russia are opposed to vaccination certificates given that the Russian manufactured Sputnik V, which India is also using to inoculate its people, is not recognized by the European authorities. India’s own home developed Covaxin vaccine too is not yet recognized by European authorities.

In his remarks, Lavrov spoke of cooperation between India and Russia on the Russian developed Sputnik V noting that production of a “small number of doses has already taken place and now the experts are trying to ensure the advance of production processes."

Lavrov said Russia was prepared to discuss “coordinating our efforts with regard to vaccinated people with regards to vaccination certificates for those who have been vaccinated. I believe we can reach an agreement in this area and that would set an example for all the other countries within the framework of what you call vaccine diplomacy."

He slammed countries that he said were trying to “discriminate" against Russian and Chinese vaccines – a reference to some countries not willing to recognise Chinese or Russian developed vaccines.

