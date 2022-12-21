Russia offers advanced nuclear fuel option to Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant.

NEW DELHI: Russian state-owned nuclear energy corporation, Rosatom, has offered a more advanced fuel option to Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, said Union minister of state for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the minister said that the first lot of TVS-2M fuel assemblies was received in May-June 2022 from Russian Federation and loaded in Unit-1. “They are performing satisfactorily."

Singh added that use of TVS-2M fuel assemblies in KKNPP reactors will allow 18-month operating cycles as against 12-month operating cycle with UTVS fuel assemblies presently in use in Unit-2.

He said that Russia has offered a more advanced fuel viz. TVS-2M type in place of UTVS type fuel for use in reactors at Unit 1 and 2 at Kudankulam.

“After detailed deliberations by experts, considering the better operational performance with TVS-2M type fuel assemblies, it was decided to use TVS-2M fuel in place of UTVS fuel assemblies in Kudankulam Units 1 and 2," the minister added.

Rosatom’s nuclear fuel division, TVEL Fuel Company, is the current supplier of TVS-2 M fuel for the two VVER 1,000 MWe reactors generating power in the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP).

This fuel has an 18-month fuel cycle, meaning that the reactor has to be stopped for fresh fuel loading every one-and-a-half year. TVEL has now offered the more modern Advanced Technology Fuel (ATF), whose fuel cycle is a whopping 24 months.

It will ensure more efficiency, additional power generation due to prolonged operation of the reactor and sizable savings of the foreign exchange need to buy fresh fuel assemblies from Russia.