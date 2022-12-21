Russia offers advanced nuclear fuel option to Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant

1 min read . 02:47 PM IST

Rosatom’s nuclear fuel division, TVEL Fuel Company, is the current supplier of TVS-2 M fuel for the two VVER 1,000 MWe reactors generating power in the Kudankulam power plant. This fuel has an 18-month fuel cycle, meaning that the reactor has to be stopped for fresh fuel loading every one-and-a-half year. TVEL has now offered the more modern Advanced Technology Fuel (ATF), whose fuel cycle is 24 months