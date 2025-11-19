Russia offers India Su-57 technology transfer, says it’s ready to supply any required equipment

Russia has offered to provide technology transfer of its fifth generation Su-57 stealth fighter aircraft to India to support the country's future requirements and asserted that there would be no restrictions on demands, as per an ANI report on November 19.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Dubai Air Show 2025, Speaking on the sidelines of the Dubai Air Show 2025, Sergey Chemezov, CEO of Russian government-owned defence conglomerate Rostec harkened back to historic ties between the countries and said such relations would continue.
Notably, this also comes amid several meetings between both countries' officials, including one between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Vladimir Putin, ahead of the Russian President's visit to India in December, it added.
“India and Russia have been partners for many years. Even when India was under sanctions, we supplied the country with weapons to ensure its security. Today, we continue the same approach as in previous years, supplying India with whatever military equipment it needs and ensuring our mutual interests in developing cooperation,” Chemezov told ANI.
Chemezov further assured that Russia remains open to any new requirements from New Delhi. On possible requests for more S-400 systems or the Su-57, he added, “We have strong relations with India, and whatever India requires, we are here to support.”
Also speaking to ANI at the Dubai air show, Vadim Badekha, Director General of United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), a Rostec's subsidiary, said that concerns and technical demands related to the Su-57 are “completely acceptable” and they are in touch with Indian officials for the same.
A senior representative of Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport also outlined Russia's offerings to India, stating, “... Rosoboronexport offers to India both license production of air weapons for future generation aircraft and integration of Indian weapons.”
