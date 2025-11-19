Russia offers India Su-57 technology transfer, says it’s ready to supply any required equipment

Russia has offered to provide technology transfer of its fifth generation Su-57 stealth fighter aircraft to India to support the country's future requirements and asserted that there would be no restrictions on demands, as per an ANI report on November 19.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Dubai Air Show 2025, Speaking on the sidelines of the Dubai Air Show 2025, Sergey Chemezov, CEO of Russian government-owned defence conglomerate Rostec harkened back to historic ties between the countries and said such relations would continue.

Notably, this also comes amid several meetings between both countries' officials, including one between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Vladimir Putin, ahead of the Russian President's visit to India in December, it added.

Also Read | Alphabet's Sundar Pichai admits no company immune if AI bubble bursts

‘Ensuring mutual interest in developing cooperation’ “India and Russia have been partners for many years. Even when India was under sanctions, we supplied the country with weapons to ensure its security. Today, we continue the same approach as in previous years, supplying India with whatever military equipment it needs and ensuring our mutual interests in developing cooperation,” Chemezov told ANI.

Advertisement

Chemezov further assured that Russia remains open to any new requirements from New Delhi. On possible requests for more S-400 systems or the Su-57, he added, “We have strong relations with India, and whatever India requires, we are here to support.”

‘All demands from Indian side completely acceptable’ Also speaking to ANI at the Dubai air show, Vadim Badekha, Director General of United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), a Rostec's subsidiary, said that concerns and technical demands related to the Su-57 are “completely acceptable” and they are in touch with Indian officials for the same.

A senior representative of Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport also outlined Russia's offerings to India, stating, “... Rosoboronexport offers to India both license production of air weapons for future generation aircraft and integration of Indian weapons.”

Advertisement

He added that Russia and UAC's offer for the Su-57 is for jets produced in India, and a pathway to shift production to India in stages, adding that this is “technology transfer and technological learning of few generation technologies, including engines, optics, AESA radar, AI elements, low signature technologies and modern air weapons.”

He also confirmed that Russia is willing to work with India on a two-seat version of the aircraft. He said the proposal includes “joint development of a two-seat modification of the Su-57E or FGFA.”

The official added that the offer would allow India to manufacture critical components locally without concerns over sanctions affecting supply chains.

He added that the proposal also ensures “a gradual increase in the level of license production” and provides long-term scope for upgrades through improvements in software and other systems.

The Russian side also emphasised that the offer is an extension of a defence partnership that has lasted more than six decades. The Rosoboronexport representative added that the cooperation has shown “the reliability and transparency of the Russian side to technology transfer without restrictions and possible sanctions like other countries do.” (With inputs from ANI)

Advertisement