Russia oil imports set to drop by half in December to 1 mn bpd amid fall in fresh orders
Rituraj Baruah 4 min read 28 Nov 2025, 08:11 pm IST
Summary
India's crude oil imports from Russia are projected to drop sharply by nearly 47% in December.
New Delhi: With sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil in place since 21 November, import of Russian oil by India is expected to drop by about 47% to around 1 million barrels per day, said sector experts.
