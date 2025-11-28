"Looking ahead, we’ve started to see a clear dip in Russia’s exports to India since the OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control) sanctions announced on 23 October. Based on current loadings and voyage activity, we expect December arrivals to be in the range of 1.0 mbpd," said Sumit Ritolia, lead research analyst, refining and modelling at Kpler, a data and analytics provider for global commodity markets. In the short term, imports from Russia would ease to around 800,000 barrels per day before stabilizing to around that level, he said.