Russia reacts to Boris Johnson's, ‘if Vladimir Putin was a woman…’ remark

During the ZDF interview, the British prime minister also acknowledged that "of course people want the war to end", but for the moment "there's no deal available. Putin isn't making an offer of peace". Johnson's comments about Russia's president echo those he made during a discussion with G7 leaders at a meeting in Germany earlier this week. The leaders mocked the macho portrayal of Mr Putin, with Mr Johnson jokingly suggesting they "show them our pecs" to prove "we're tougher than Putin".

