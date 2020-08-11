Russia on Tuesday declared that it had become the first country to approve a vaccine against novel coronavirus. Dubbed as Sputnik V , the vaccine was developed by Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian defence ministry. Russia registered the vaccine after less than two months of human testing. Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that one of his daughters had been inoculated with the vaccine. “I know it has proven efficient and forms a stable immunity, and I would like to repeat that it has passed all the necessary tests," Putin said.

Based on a Chinese prototype, Sputnik V is a vector vaccine employs another virus to carry the immune response into human cells. Russia health ministry said that the COVID-19 vaccine offers lasting immunity from the virus. The vaccine is expected to provide immunity from the coronavirus for up to two years, according to health ministry.

Clinical human studies started June 17 among 76 volunteers. Half were injected with a vaccine in liquid form and the other half with a vaccine that came as soluble powder. Professor Alexander Gintsburg, head of the Gamaleya Institute that developed the vaccine, said that vaccination will start while the Phase III trials continue.

What experts are saying:

Eleanor Riley, professor of Immunology and Infectious Disease at the University of Edinburgh, said larger, phase 3 trials were needed for Sputnik.

"But there is a big difference between a large vaccine trial (with careful and frequent follow up of all vaccinated individuals) and deployment of a vaccine to the general public," said Riley.

Francois Balloux, professor of Computational Systems Biology at University College London went as far as to dub Russia's announcement "reckless and foolish".

Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease specialist, questioned the fast-track approach last week. “I do hope that the Chinese and the Russians are actually testing a vaccine before they are administering the vaccine to anyone, because claims of having a vaccine ready to distribute before you do testing I think is problematic at best," he said.

What World Health Organization says:

The World Health Organisation and Russian health authorities are now discussing the process for possible WHO prequalification for COVID-19 vaccine, a WHO spokesman said

"We are in close contact with Russian health authorities and discussions are ongoing with respect to possible WHO prequalification of the vaccine, but again prequalification of any vaccine includes the rigorous review and assessment of all required safety and efficacy data," WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told.

Last week, WHO urged Moscow to follow established guidelines and "go through all the stages" needed to develop a safe vaccine.

