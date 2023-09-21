Russia still No.1 oil source despite fall

Russia still No.1 oil source despite fall3 min read 21 Sep 2023, 10:59 PM IST
In July, Russia remained the top supplier of crude oil to India, exporting oil worth $3.37 billion. However, imports from Russia declined 11.4% compared to June due to narrowing discounts and supply cuts. Russian oil accounted for 37.62% of India's overall imports in value terms. On a YoY basis, Russian oil imports rose 42.54%, while imports from Iraq and Saudi Arabia declined. The rise of Russia as the top oil supplier to India comes as OPEC members lose market share in the country. The narrowing discounts by Russia may impact the refining margins of Indian refineries and oil marketing companies.
NEW DELHI : Russia remained the top supplier of crude oil to India in July as it exported crude oil worth $3.37 billion during the month, showed data from the ministry of commerce and industry. However, compared to June, the imports from Russia declined 11.4% in terms of value.