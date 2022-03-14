This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This latest development comes as US and China plan to hold their first high-level, in-person talks since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
It’s part of the Biden administration’s ongoing pressure on Beijing to exert its influence on Vladimir Putin to end the crisis
Amid US officials notifying that Russia has asked China for military assistance for its war in Ukraine, experts have deduced that is an unusual request suggesting Vladimir Putin may be facing more setbacks than he anticipated. Media reports, quoting Biden administration officials, have said that Russia has asked China for military equipment to push its invasion of Ukraine.
Given that the US intelligence was spot on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it is quite evident that Washington knows exactly what hardware help Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought from his fellow strongman in Beijing, according to a report by Hindustan Times.
That Russian forces are running out of supplies, spares and oil has been a sobering thought for the Narendra Modi government with India still dependent on military spares and supplies for its frontline Russian origin equipment in the three services, as per the Hindustan Times report.
The Russian T-90 tanks, Su-30MKI fighters and under maintenance INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier, are all reliant on the original equipment manufacturer based in Moscow. The biggest Indian fear is the cutting of the arms spares supply chain after massive western sanctions on Russia and the diversion of hardware by Moscow to the Ukraine front, the Hindustan Times report further noted.
Meanwhile, this latest development comes as the US and China plan to hold their first high-level, in-person talks since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The White House said National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will meet in Rome on Monday with China’s top diplomat, Communist Party Politburo member Yang Jiechi.
It’s part of the Biden administration’s ongoing pressure on Beijing to exert its influence on Putin to end the crisis and was arranged before news of Russia’s outreach to China spilled into the public sphere. As the conflict extends into its third week, Putin’s campaign has run into difficulties. The question is whether it’s in President Xi Jinping’s interest to engage with any Russian weapons request and set off China’s biggest foreign policy shift since Richard Nixon’s visit in 1972.
Xi has tried to thread a needle in neither condemning nor supporting Putin’s actions. But while Russia sells far more arms to China than it buys, Beijing’s rapid military modernization has seen it produce more advanced weapons in recent years. Sending weapons would risk severe economic penalties on Chinese companies and a big escalation in trade tensions with the U.S. at an extremely delicate time.
