Home >News >India >Russia sending oxygen concentrators, ventilators to India as Covid aid

Russia sending oxygen concentrators, ventilators to India as Covid aid

Russian military aircraft will deliver more than 22 tonnes of equipment, including 20 oxygen production units, 75 ventilators, 150 medical monitors and 200,000 packs of medicine to India
2 min read . 05:48 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The Russian Foreign Ministry said that two transport planes carrying medical supplies are already en route to India
  • The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Tuesday said it will export the first batch of Sputnik V vaccine to India from 1 May

As India reels under an alarming Covid-19 surge, Russia has announced that is it sending over 22 tonnes of medical supplies to the country to deal with the second wave.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that two transport planes carrying medical supplies are already en route to India.

The flights of the Russian Emergencies Ministry will deliver the necessary equipment, including 20 oxygen production units, 75 lung ventilators, 150 medical monitors and 200,000 packs of medicine.

"Russia sends oxygen concentrators, ventilators and 22 tonnes of medical supplies to India to help fight Covid-19 and save lives. 2 transport planes are already en route,"' the ministry wrote on Twitter.

The development came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday to discuss the Covid situation. During the phone call, Putin announced the decision to send emergency humanitarian aid to India.

''Had an excellent conversation with my friend President Putin today. We discussed the evolving Covid-19 situation, and I thanked President Putin for Russia's help and support in India's fight against the pandemic,'' PM Modi tweeted.

"Our cooperation on Sputnik-V vaccine will assist humanity in battling the pandemic," he added.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Tuesday said it will export the first batch of Sputnik V vaccine to India from 1 May, the day India expands its Covid-19 immunization drive to cover all adults.

India is currently dealing with the impact of a raging second wave of coronavirus. The country on Wednesday reported over 3.60 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases and 3,293 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The worsening situation has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the Covid-19 patients. Many parts of the country are continuing to report an acute shortage of essential medical supplies.

Several countries around the world have come forward to help India as it struggles with the increase in its health infrastructure needs.

On Tuesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that it has bolstered its Covid-19 response in India by redeploying 2,600 health experts from other programs to counter the recent daily spike in cases and deaths.

