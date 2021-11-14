Russia starts supplying S-400 Air Defense Systems to India: Report

The S-400 has already entered service in China and Turkey

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Russia has started delivering the S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems to India, the deliveries are going as planned, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Dmitry Shugaev told Sputnik ahead of the Dubai Airshow. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Russia has started delivering the S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems to India, the deliveries are going as planned, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Dmitry Shugaev told Sputnik ahead of the Dubai Airshow.

"The supplies of the S-400 air defense system to India have started and are proceeding on schedule," Shugaev said.

"The supplies of the S-400 air defense system to India have started and are proceeding on schedule," Shugaev said.

The S-400 has already entered service in China and Turkey. Russia and India signed a contract on the delivery of S-400s in October, 2018. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The S-400 has already entered service in China and Turkey. Russia and India signed a contract on the delivery of S-400s in October, 2018. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}