Russia starts supplying S-400 Air Defense Systems to India: Report

Russia starts supplying S-400 Air Defense Systems to India: Report1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
The S-400 has already entered service in China and Turkey
Russia has started delivering the S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems to India, the deliveries are going as planned, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Dmitry Shugaev told Sputnik ahead of the Dubai Airshow.
"The supplies of the S-400 air defense system to India have started and are proceeding on schedule," Shugaev said.
The S-400 has already entered service in China and Turkey. Russia and India signed a contract on the delivery of S-400s in October, 2018.
In August, the head of Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, told Sputnik that negotiations on the supply of S-400 air defense systems were underway with seven countries in the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific region and Africa.
