Russia still No.1 oil source despite fall3 min read 21 Sep 2023, 10:59 PM IST
Russia has emerged as a major supplier of oil to India in the past 18 months as the country offered discounted oil amid sanctions from the West in reprisal for its invasion of Ukraine.
NEW DELHI : Russia remained the top supplier of crude oil to India in July as it exported crude oil worth $3.37 billion during the month, showed data from the ministry of commerce and industry. However, compared to June, the imports from Russia declined 11.4% in terms of value.