Russia takes charge of UN Security Council as Ukraine war rages on, officials lambast 'absurd' situation
Russia takes charge of UN Security Council as Ukraine war rages on, officials lambast 'absurd' situation

1 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 06:09 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to chair a Security Council meeting via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 31, 2023. (Photo by Aleksey Babushkin / SPUTNIK / AFP) (AFP)Premium
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to chair a Security Council meeting via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 31, 2023. (Photo by Aleksey Babushkin / SPUTNIK / AFP) (AFP)

Russia took over the presidency of the UN's top security body on Saturday. The last time Moscow held the post was in February 2022, when its troops launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russian envoy Vassily Nebenzias was chairing an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the military invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. In the ensuing months, many council members would condemn Moscow while others called for the country's expulsion from the UNSC. Russia persevered in spite of draft resolutions attempting to end the Ukraine crisis, repeatedly justifying its war efforts. Now, in an ‘absurd’ turn of events, the other country is once again taking charge of the powerful international body.

While some countries have been vocal about their criticism, most indicated that they would not move to block Russia's ascension. The UK for example contended itself with urging Russia to "conduct itself professionally" when it assumes the role. 

The Kremlin said on Friday that it planned to "exercise all its rights" in the role.

"It's not just a shame. It is another symbolic blow to the rules-based system of international relations," tweeted the Ukrainian president's chief of staff.

“As of April 1, they’re taking the level of absurdity to a new level. The security council as it is designed is immobilised and incapable to address the issues of their primary responsibility, that is prevention of conflicts and then dealing with conflicts," ," the Ukrainian permanent representative was quoted as stating by The Guardian.

(With inputs from agencies)

