Russian envoy Vassily Nebenzias was chairing an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the military invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. In the ensuing months, many council members would condemn Moscow while others called for the country's expulsion from the UNSC. Russia persevered in spite of draft resolutions attempting to end the Ukraine crisis, repeatedly justifying its war efforts. Now, in an ‘absurd’ turn of events, the other country is once again taking charge of the powerful international body.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}