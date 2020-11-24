Russia to price Sputnik V sub $10/dose, prelim data shows vaccine 95% effective

NEW DELHI: The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Tuesday announced that the Sputnik V vaccine for international markets will be priced less than $10 per dose, roughly ₹740, starting February. It also said preliminary data indicated the efficacy rate of the covid-19 vaccine to be above 95%.

The price of the two-dose vaccine, co-developed with the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, would make Sputnik V shots much cheaper than the messenger RNA vaccine candidates of American firms Pfizer and Moderna.

“The Gamaleya Center has developed one of the most efficient vaccines against coronavirus in the world with an efficacy rate of more than 90% and a price that is two times lower than that of other vaccines with similar efficacy rate," RDIF chief executive officer Kirill Dmitriev said in a statement.

However, at $10 per dose, the vaccine may be more expensive than University of Oxford and AstraZeneca’s jointly developed candidate. The Oxford vaccine deploys a platform similar to Sputnik V, which is adenovirus vector-based vaccine, but while the British vaccine uses a chimpanzee adenovirus vector, its Russian counterpart uses human adenovirus.

Serum Institute of India will domestically manufacture AstraZeneca’s vaccine for sale in India and low- and middle-income countries. Serum Institute plans to sell the vaccine at $3-4 per dose to the Indian government and COVAX, a WHO-led initiative for equitable covid-19 vaccine access, and in private markets at roughly ₹500-600 per shot.

RDIF also announced its second interim results from its vaccine trials seven days after receiving the second dose, as well as preliminary data for efficacy three weeks after the second dose. The second dose of Sputnik V is given 21 days after the first dose.

According to second interim results, an analysis of 18,794 participants in Russia a week after receiving the second dose revealed an efficacy rate of 91.4%, marginally lower than the 92% calculated in the first interim analysis. The data was based on 39 confirmed covid-19 cases, with eight of them among the 14,095 participants that received the vaccine, and another 31 among the 4,699 volunteers that got placebo.

However, three weeks after receiving the vaccine, when volunteers had already formed a stable immune response, preliminary data indicated the efficacy rate of the vaccine is above 95%, RDIF said.

“The next interim data analysis will be conducted upon reaching the third check point of 78 confirmed coronavirus cases among the study participants. Final data analysis will be available by the end of Phase III clinical trials," RDIF said.

Gamaleya has enrolled 40,000 volunteers in Russia for the phase III double-blind post-registration study of Sputnik V vaccine, of which over 22,000 were vaccinated with the first dose and more than 19,000 volunteers with the first and second doses.

In India, RDIF has partnered with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories for clinical development and sale of the vaccine. Dr Reddy’s will soon start its phase 2 and 3 clinical trial of the vaccine with 1,500 participants. After approval, RDIF will supply up to 100 million doses of the vaccine to the company for sale in India. Dr Reddy’s expects the clinical trial to complete around March or April.

However, the company is still looking for a partner for manufacturing the vaccine in India. Current agreements between RDIF and leading foreign pharmaceutical companies allow production of the vaccine abroad for 500 million people per year starting from 2021.

RDIF said the first foreign deliveries of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine will be made to customers in January based on existing partnerships with foreign manufacturers. Companies that recently submitted their requests to the company will be able to receive the first batches from March.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via