Russia to price Sputnik V sub $10/dose, prelim data shows vaccine 95% effective

According to second interim results, an analysis of 18,794 participants in Russia a week after receiving the second dose revealed an efficacy rate of 91.4%, marginally lower than the 92% calculated in the first interim analysis. The data was based on 39 confirmed covid-19 cases, with eight of them among the 14,095 participants that received the vaccine, and another 31 among the 4,699 volunteers that got placebo.