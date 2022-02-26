The authorities of the international airport of Mumbai and Delhi decided to relax the norms for checking of Covid-19 norms for the passengers arriving from Ukraine. Amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, several airlines are operating special flights, including Air India, to bring back Indian nationals safely.

According to the authorities of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, the airport has blocked a special corridor for Indians arriving from Ukraine later today. They will be required to produce either a Covid-19 vaccination certificate/negative RT-PCR report on arrival. However, in case any passenger is not able to show any of the documents at the time of arrival, they will have to undergo RT-PCR testing at the airport, where the cost would be borne by the airport.

“These passengers would be able to leave the airport, post-testing negative. If any passenger is tested positive, they shall be clinically managed as per the protocols laid down by the Government," according to the airport authorities.

"In light of the current crisis in Ukraine, CSMIA is extending full support to the evacuation of the stranded Indian students who are arriving in Mumbai today by AI1944 at ETA 20:00 hours," stated the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) spokesperson.

Besides, CSMIA is undertaking steps to smoothen the process for the young students arriving at the airport. It has fenced in a special area at the airport for the arriving passengers to sit and will provide them with free WiFi codes, distribute food and water bottles, and provide them with any guidance or medical assistance if required at the time of arrival.

Also the Delhi Airport's officials has updated travel advisory (in view of Ukraine crisis) and said that Indian nationals not vaccinated and neither possessing COVID-19 negative report will be exempted from uploading documents on Air Suvidha portal before departure on humanitarian grounds & can enter the airport.

Meanwhile, a special flight of Air India AI-1943 landed at Bucharest in Romania for the evacuation of stranded Indians in Ukraine on Saturday morning.

This is the first special flight that is travelling through another route after the air route to Ukraine was shut down. Air India said that it will operate special flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Bucharest and Budapest as special government charter flights to fly back stranded Indian citizens.

