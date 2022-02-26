According to the authorities of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, the airport has blocked a special corridor for Indians arriving from Ukraine later today. They will be required to produce either a Covid-19 vaccination certificate/negative RT-PCR report on arrival. However, in case any passenger is not able to show any of the documents at the time of arrival, they will have to undergo RT-PCR testing at the airport, where the cost would be borne by the airport.