The Indian Embassy in Hungary makes an important announcement; asks students staying in their own accommodation to reach Hungaria City Centre, Rakoczi
The Indian Embassy in Hungary has said as part of India's 'Operation Ganga' evacuation plan, it is in the last leg of flight operations from the country. The embassy has asked students who are staying in their own accommodation to reach Hungaria City Centre, Rakoczi UT 90.
“Important Announcement: Embassy of India begins its last leg of Operation Ganga flights today. All those students staying in their OWN accommodation ( other than arranged by Embassy) are requested to reach @Hungariacitycentre, Rakoczi UT 90, Budapest between 10 am-12 pm," the embassy said in its latest tweet.
Considering the deteriorating situation in war-torn Ukraine, the Indian embassy in Ukraine has asked students who are still stuck in the country to urgently fill up a Google form with all their details for immediate evacuation.
The Ministry of External Affairs, in its daily briefing, said around 13,300 people returned to India from Ukraine so far by 63 flights under 'Operation Ganga'. It said 15 flights have landed in the last 24 hours, carrying around 2,900 onboard.
"A total of 15 flights have landed in the last 24 hours with around 2,900 onboard. Approximately 13,300 people returned to India so far by 63 flights under 'Operation Ganga', and 13 flights are scheduled for the next 24 hours," MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. He noted that over 21,000 people have left Ukraine.
